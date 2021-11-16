The Jets have made a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including acquiring a player from a division rival.

New York signed cornerback Rachad Wildgoose off of Buffalo’s practice squad, the team announced. Wildgoose, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, has not appeared in a regular-season game for the Bills after he was a part of the roster cuts to 53 in August.

The Jets have also signed tight end Kenny Yeboah to their 53-man roster off their own practice squad. Yeboah has appeared in two games for New York, the Week Five loss to Atlanta and Sunday’s loss to Buffalo. An undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss, he’s played 16 special teams snaps combined in those two games.

Additionally, cornerback Brandin Echols has been placed on injured reserve with a quad injury. Receiver Keelan Doss and linebacker Corey Thompson have been signed to the practice squad. And linebacker Noah Dawkins has been placed on practice squad injured reserve.

Jets sign Rachad Wildgoose off Bills practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk