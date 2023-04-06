The Jets were in the hunt for Calais Campbell before Campbell signed with the Falcons and they have pivoted to add another veteran defensive lineman in the wake of that decision.

The team announced the signing of Quinton Jefferson on Thursday afternoon. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Jefferson played all 17 games for the Seahawks last season and finished the year with 29 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, and 5.5 sacks. It was his second tour of duty in Seattle as Jefferson started his career as a 2016 fifth-round pick by the team.

Jefferson spent one year in Buffalo and another with the Raiders before returning to the Seahawks last year. He has 158 tackles, 20.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 89 career games.

The Jets re-signed defensive lineman Solomon Thomas this offseason, but Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd left for other teams in free agency last month.

Jets sign Quinton Jefferson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk