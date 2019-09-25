Jets sign quarterback Mike White to practice squad

The Jets signed quarterback Mike White to their practice squad, the team announced.

The Cowboys made White a fifth-round choice in 2018. He spent last season in Dallas but did not see any action as the team’s third quarterback.

The Western Kentucky product completed 59.5 percent of his passes during the preseason with the Cowboys, throwing for 305 yards, one touchdown and one interception before Dallas waived him Aug. 31.

White threw for 8,540 yards, 61 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 27 games for the Hilltoppers while completing 66.4 percent of his passes.