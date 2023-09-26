Jets to sign QB Trevor Siemian to practice squad

New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian (19) throws a pass during warmups before a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are signing quarterback Trevor Siemian to the team’s practice squad, SNY's Connor Hughes confirms.

Siemian, 31, returns to New York after making one start in 2019 when Sam Darnold was out with mononucleosis. He started the Monday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns but left the game early after sustaining an ankle injury on a late hit that ended up being a season-ending injury. He was 3-for-6 for three yards in the game.

He was most recently in a training camp battle for the backup job with the Cincinnati Bengals but lost out to Jake Browning.

The addition of Siemian to the practice squad comes one day after head coach Robert Saleh again said Zach Wilson will remain the Jets' starting quarterback.

“He is our unquestioned quarterback,” he said. “As long as he continues to show improvement with his preparation, the way he’s practicing, and even in these games he’s going to be our quarterback.”

With Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve and out for the season, Wilson and Tim Boyle were the only healthy quarterbacks on the roster or practice squad for the last two weeks. Boyle, 28, has appeared in 17 games (three starts) and thrown 106 total NFL passes with three touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Siemian appeared in two games last season with the Chicago Bears, completing 15-of-26 passes for 184 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

In his NFL career, he has appeared in 35 games (30 starts) after the Denver Broncos took him in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Siemian is 13-17 as an NFL starting QB with his last win coming with the Broncos in 2017. After one year with the Jets, he

was a member of the Tennessee Titans practice squad before landing with the New Orleans Saints for two seasons starting in 2020.

The Northwestern product has thrown for 7,027 total yards in his career completing 58.9 percent of his 1,055 attempts (6.7 yards per attempt) and throwing 42 touchdowns to 28 interceptions.