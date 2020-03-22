Jets sign Pierre Desir

The Jets released cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts in recent days and they moved to help restock the position on Sunday by picking up a player discarded by the Colts.

Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com was the first to report that the team has reached agreement on a one-year deal with Pierre Desir.

Desir was released by the Colts this weekend after signing a three-year, $11.25 million deal with the team last year. He started 11 games during the 2019 season and recorded 50 tackles and three interceptions.

Desir joins fellow ex-Colt Nate Hairston, Brian Poole, Arthur Maulet and Bless Austin at cornerback for the Jets.

