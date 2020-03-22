Jets sign Pierre Desir

Josh Alper
The Jets released cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts in recent days and they moved to help restock the position on Sunday by picking up a player discarded by the Colts.

Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com was the first to report that the team has reached agreement on a one-year deal with Pierre Desir.

Desir was released by the Colts this weekend after signing a three-year, $11.25 million deal with the team last year. He started 11 games during the 2019 season and recorded 50 tackles and three interceptions.

Desir joins fellow ex-Colt Nate Hairston, Brian Poole, Arthur Maulet and Bless Austin at cornerback for the Jets.

