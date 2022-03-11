Jets re-sign S Will Parks

The Jets have re-signed S Will Parks, the team announced Thursday.

Parks joined New York late in the 2021 season after injuries decimated the team’s safety unit. He started two out of three games played after coming over from the Dolphins. Parks recorded nine tackles, one TFL and a defended pass with the Jets.

Parks, 27, entered the league as a sixth-round pick with the Broncos in 2016. He has also played for Denver and Philadelphia. He briefly spent time with the Chiefs and 49ers in 2021, in addition to Miami, before joining the Jets.

Parks has 189 tackles, eight TFLs, four interceptions, 14 defended passes, two forced fumbles and two sacks in 76 career games.

The Jets also re-signed fellow safety Lamarcus Joyner on Thursday.

List