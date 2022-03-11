Jets re-sign Will Parks

The Jets have re-signed safety Will Parks, the team announced Thursday.

The team claimed Parks off waivers from the Dolphins on Dec. 21, and he started two of the Jets’ final three games. Parks totaled nine tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup with the Jets.

The Broncos made Parks a sixth-round choice in 2016 out of Arizona. He played four seasons in Denver before a stint with the Eagles in 2020.

Parks was a part of three organizations in 2021 before joining the Green & White. He spent time with the Chiefs and 49ers in addition to the Dolphins. He has 189 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four interceptions, 14 pass defenses, two forced fumbles and two sacks in 76 games.

Parks is the second player to re-sign with the team before free agency begins. Offensive lineman Conor McDermott re-signed on Wednesday.

