Jets sign OL Kohl Levao, cut OL Vitaliy Gurman

The Jets signed offensive lineman Kohl Levao on Wednesday, the team announced. They waived offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman in a corresponding move.

Levao most recently played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL, making the all-UFL team. He played both guard spots this spring after lining up at center and guard for the University of Hawaii.

Levao, who allowed one sack in 2021 and was an All-Mountain West honorable mention, posted a pass protection success rate of 97 percent.

He has experience at left guard, center, right guard and right tackle.

Gurman signed with the Jets' practice squad during the final week of the 2023 regular season.

An undrafted free agent out of Toledo, he began his career with the Raiders in 2023. He was part of the Raiders' final cuts and signed to Las Vegas' practice squad.

Gurman spent a majority of 2023 on the Cardinals' practice squad before joining the Jets.