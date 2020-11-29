Jets sign OL Jimmy Murray to active roster, place LB Patrick Onwuasor on IR

Patrick Onswuasor

On Saturday ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, the Jets announced that offensive lineman Jimmy Murray has been signed to the active roster.

Murray originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross. He joined the Jets practice squad on Nov. 6, 2019 and signed a reserve/future contract with the team on Dec. 30, 2019.

The 25-year-old was elevated to the active roster for the Jets' Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts, but returned to the practice squad after that game.



The Jets also placed linebacker Patrick Onwuasor on IR. Onswuasor was in his first season with the Jets after playing the previous four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Jets in the offseason.

Onswuasor suffered a non-contact knee injury during training camp, and was activated off the IR on Nov. 18. He played only eight snaps for the Jets on special teams during their Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers before suffering a hamstring injury.