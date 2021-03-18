Jets to sign OL Dan Feeney

The Jets are adding some offensive line help.

New York agreed to sign free agent G/C Dan Feeney on Thursday, according to NFL reporter Adam Caplan. Feeney will get a one-year deal.

Feeney has started every game since 2018, but he figures to give the Jets depth and versatility in the trenches. The former Charger has started 57 of his 63 career games and has logged time at left guard and center.

Feeney allowed four sacks, committed two penalties and registered a 48.2 Pro Football Focus grade last season.

A four-year veteran, Feeney was drafted in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Indiana.