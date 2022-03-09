Jets re-sign OL Conor McDermott to one-year deal

Jets Conor McDermott scowls after td catch black jersey

The Jets are bringing back depth OL Conor McDermott to the team next season on a one-year deal.

McDermott, who started just three games and played in 134 snaps for the Jets last season, may best be known for his touchdown in Week 16’s 26-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 29-year-old UCLA product is entering his sixth season in the NFL after being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. McDermott spent his first two seasons with Buffalo before being released at the start of the 2019 and signing with the Jets.

With the Jets looking to bolster its offensive line in this year’s NFL Draft to support quarterback Zach Wilson, keeping a veteran presence in McDermott can only help.