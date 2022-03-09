Jets re-sign OL Conor McDermott to 1-year deal

Conor McDermott will return to the Jets in 2022.

New York re-signed the offensive lineman on Wednesday to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. McDermott has spent the past three seasons with the Jets, mostly as a backup offensive tackle.

McDermott started three of New York’s final four games in 2021, but his most notable moment as a Jet came during the team’s Week 16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. McDermott caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilson on a trick play to give New York an eight-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

It’s unclear what the Jets will pay McDermott in 2022, but his role likely won’t change. The Jets need upgrades along the offensive line and McDermott has proven himself only as a backup during his time in the NFL.

List