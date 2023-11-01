Jets sign OL Chris Glaser to active roster

The Jets have made no secret of their need for healthy reinforcements on the offensive line, but the trade market offered no such help ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

That's left the team to move in different directions. They signed veteran Rodger Saffold to their practice squad on Tuesday and announced that they've signed Chris Glaser to their active roster on Wednesday.

Glaser spent time with the Jets earlier this year, but he is being signed off of the Cowboys practice squad. He has also spent time with the Chiefs since going undrafted out of Virginia in 2022.

The Jets also announced that they have signed defensive tackle Bruce Hector to and released defensive lineman Ellerson Smith from the practice squad.