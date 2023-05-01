Jets sign offensive tackle Billy Turner

The Jets have signed veteran offensive tackle Billy Turner, as reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Shortly after reports came out that the Jets were hosting Turner on a free-agent visit, the Jets have brought him into the mix, signing him to a one-year deal worth up to $3.15 million.

Turner reunites with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett yet again. The Jets will be the third team Turner and Hackett have worked together on. The two were also together in Green Bay and Denver.

Turner has 75 career starts including seven last season for the Broncos.

