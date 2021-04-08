Jets sign offensive lineman Corey Levin

The Jets added another backup offensive lineman with multi-positional versatility Thursday.

Gang Green signed journeyman guard/center Corey Levin, according to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes. Levin, a 2017 sixth-round pick by the Titans, hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2018 when he started one game and played 140 snaps that year. After the Titans released him in 2019, Levin bounced around on the practice squads of the Broncos, Bears and Patriots.

New England released Levin two days after signing him this past season.

Levin’s lone start in 2018 was at left guard for the Titans in a Week 7 loss, but he also played 14 snaps at center the week before. Douglas likely signed Levin as a depth piece behind his starting guards and center. The Jets already added backup guard/center Dan Feeney this offseason to join Alex Lewis, Greg Van Roten and center Connor McGovern.

