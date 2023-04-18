Jets re-sign offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi

Aug 29, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (70) against the Chicago Bears in a preseason NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals won 21-10. / Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have brought back offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi.

Ogbuehi, 30, was originally signed by the Jets off the Houston Texans practice squad last September. With the Jets dealing with injuries along the line, the veteran ended up appearing in seven games, including five starts at right tackle.

A first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, Ogbuehi played his first four years in Cincy before moving on to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens.

In total, Ogbuehi has appeared in 67 regular season games with 35 starts.