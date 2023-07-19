Jets sign DE Will McDonald and OL Joe Tippmann to rookie deals; entire 2023 draft class under contract

May 23, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets linebacker Will McDonald IV (99) warms up during OTA s at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Jonathan Jones-USA TODAY Sports

As Jets rookie and veterans report on Wednesday for the start of training camp, the team had some housekeeping to handle before things get underway.

According to SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes, the Jets have signed first-round pick Will McDonald to his rookie contract.

Second-round pick Joe Tippmann, according to multiple reports, has also agreed to terms on his rookie deal, meaning the Jets now have their entire 2023 NFL Draft class under contract.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With McDonald signed, that leaves six first-round picks from this year’s draft class remaining without a contract: Carolina's Bryce Young, Houston's C.J. Stroud, Indianapolis' Anthony Richardson, Seattle's Devon Witherspoon, Washington's Emmanuel Forbes and New England's Christian Gonzalez.

With McDonald now under contract, the Iowa State product can get to work as he looks to provide an edge-rushing spark to what is already a talented Jets front that includes Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, and others.