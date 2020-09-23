The Jets had plans to sign defensive back Marqui Christian as a free agent this offseason, but an agreement on a deal never made it to the finish line.

After Christian agreed to the terms a one-year deal with the team in March, talks about the final details broke down and Christian went back onto the open market. He eventually signed with the Bears and spent the first two weeks of the season on the suspended list.

Christian was set to go from there to the Bears’ practice squad, but he’s finally joining the Jets’ active roster instead. The Jets announced on Wednesday that they’ve signed Christian.

Christian spent the last four seasons with the Rams and saw most of his time on special teams. He has 83 career tackles in the NFL.

Jets sign Marqui Christian originally appeared on Pro Football Talk