Jets sign Marcus Cooper

Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Monday that he isn’t concerned about the team’s cornerback depth, but hamstring injuries to Trumaine Johnson and Kyron Brown made adding a healthy body to the group a need for the AFC East club.

They addressed that need on Tuesday. The team announced the signing of veteran corner Marcus Cooper. Tight end Nick Truesdell was waived in a corresponding move.

Cooper was released by the Lions on Monday, so it was a brief stay on the street. Cooper split last season between the Bears and the Lions and appeared in six games. He played in at least 10 games in each of his first five seasons, which were spent with the Chiefs, Cardinals and Bears.

All in all, Cooper has made 28 career starts. He has 155 tackles, seven interceptions and two forced fumbles.