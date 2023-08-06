Jets sign linebackers Nick Vigil, Sam Eguavoen

The Jets doubled down on additions to their linebacker group this weekend.

Agent David Canter announced that his clients Nick Vigil and Sam Eguavoen have both signed contracts with the club. They were part of a workout at Jets camp on Saturday.

Vigil had 13 tackles in four games with the Cardinals last season and he's also played for the Bengals, Chargers, and Vikings since entering the league in 2016. Eguavoen had 71 tackles, four sacks, and two fumble recoveries in 66 games for the Dolphins over the last four years.

Linebackers Chazz Surratt and Hamsah Nasirildeen left the Hall of Fame Game with injuries, which provided the impetus for Saturday's moves.

UPDATE 10:52 a.m. ET: The Jets announced both signings. They waived Nasirildeen and linebacker Maalik Hall.