Jets re-sign linebacker David Bass, waive six

The New York Jets re-signed veteran defensive end/outside linebacker David Bass on Monday.

The team also waived six players after the conclusion of the NFL Draft: linebacker Micah Awe, tackle Korren Kirven, punter Ben Turk and wide receivers Jalen Marshall, JoJo Natson and Damore’ea Stringfellow.

Bass appeared in 15 games last season – 13 with the Jets and two with the Seattle Seahawks – recording a career-high 3.5 sacks and 26 total tackles. Bass is getting set to enter his sixth season and has spent time with the Jets, Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, the Jets still have 12 receivers on the roster following the release of Marshall, Natson and Stringfellow.