Jets will sign left tackle Tyron Smith

Veteran left tackle Tyron Smith has found his new NFL home.

Smith, who has played his entire 13-year career with the Cowboys, is now signing with the Jets, according to multiple reports.

That means he'll be responsible for protecting the blind side of Aaron Rodgers — unless Rodgers retires to run for Vice President. The Jets do expect Rodgers to be their quarterback this season, and they want to keep him upright after he lasted just four plays last year. Smith should help.

The 33-year-old Smith is a two-time first-team All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team. He’s one of the best offensive linemen to play in the NFL in recent memory. He was a great selection for the Cowboys with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, and the Cowboys’ decision to sign him to an eight-year contract in 2014 proved to be a great move. But he and the Cowboys went their separate ways this offseason, and now he's continuing his career with the Jets.