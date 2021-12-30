Jets sign LB Javin White, add 2 much-needed tight ends to practice squad

Gary Phillips
·1 min read

The Jets brought in three players at positions of need on Wednesday.

LB Javin White was signed to the active roster. Tight ends Josh Perkins and Brandon Dillon, meanwhile, were added to the practice squad.

COVID-19 and injuries have left the Jets thin at linebacker and tight end. While the Jets got a number of players and HC Robert Saleh back on Wednesday, LB Jarrad Davis hit the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. TE Kenny Yeboah was among the players who came off the list Wednesday, but the Jets don’t have a healthy tight end who has caught a pass this season. That didn’t change with Wednesday’s additions.

The Jets signed White off the Raiders practice squad. The 2020 undrafted free agent out of UNLV made four appearances last season, totaling four tackles and contributing on special teams. White played in one game for Las Vegas earlier this season.

Perkins was cut by the 49ers in August. He entered the league as an UDFA with the Falcons in 2016. The Washington product has also spent time with the Eagles. He has 17 catches, 196 yards and two touchdowns in 22 career games.

Dillon signed with Minnesota as an UDFA out of Marian in 2019. He’s made one appearance this year, playing 22 special teams snaps for Minnesota. Dillon was most recently on the Vikings practice squad. He has one career catch.

