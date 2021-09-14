Jets sign LB B.J. Goodson, P Thomas Morstead following Week 1 injuries

B.J. Goodson throws up peace sign in Browns jersey

Due to injuries in Week 1, the Jets signed LB B.J. Goodson and P Thomas Morstead ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the New England Patriots, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed on Tuesday.

New York lost rookie LB Jamien Sherwood, LB Blake Cashman and P Braden Mann in the loss to the Carolina Panthers. So it forced GM Joe Douglas to bring in replacements already to make up their spots on the roster.

Goodson is someone who knows New York well, given his status as a fourth-round pick by the Giants back in 2016. He spent three seasons with Big Blue before moving on to Green Bay to play with the Packers in 2019.

Most recently, Goodson played 14 games (all starts) for the Cleveland Browns, where he totaled 91 tackles (two for loss), half a sack, six passes defended, two interceptions and one fumble recovery in 2020. He's known as a solid run stuffer that has the ability to cover as well, which should complement C.J. Mosley well.

As for Morstead, the long-time Saints punter was let go by the team back in March. He spent 12 seasons in New Orleans with an average of 46.5 yards per punt.

The Jets also worked out two former players for them in LB Avery Williamson and P Lachlan Edwards.