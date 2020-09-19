Jets sign LB Alec Ogletree, promote RB Josh Adams & WR Josh Malone to active roster

The Jets made a series of roster moves on Saturday, signing linebacker Alec Ogletree to the active roster and elevating running back Josh Adams and wide receiver Josh Malone from the practice squad for Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers.

Ogletree’s signing comes with Blake Cashman (groin) landing on injured reserve earlier this week and Avery Williamson listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. Williamson is expected to play, but Ogletree bolsters New York’s linebacker depth nonetheless.

Now that he is on the active roster, Ogletree reunites with his former defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams. Ogletree played his best football under Williams’ watch with the Rams, recording 111 tackles in 2014 and 136 in 2016. He spent the last two seasons with the Giants, but struggled mightily for New York.

As for Adams and Malone, they have been elevated to the active roster for the second consecutive week. The NFL’s new 2020 rules allow teams to promote two players from their 16-man practice squad to have a gameday roster of 55.

Adams joins a backfield that is without Le’Veon Bell, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Frank Gore has been deemed the starter with Kalen Ballage and La’Mical Perine also in the mix. The Jets just re-added Ballage this week, while Perine is expected to make his season debut after dealing with an ankle injury. In New York’s 27-17 loss to the Bills in Week 1, Adams had two carries for eight yards and a score.

Malone will likely see more snaps on offense this week after just taking 10 on special teams in New York’s season opener. With Jamison Crowder sidelined with a hamstring injury, Malone joins Breshad Perriman, Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios as the only healthy receivers on the Jets’ depth chart.

