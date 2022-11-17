Jets to sign Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to practice squad

The Doctor is back in the NFL.

Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif worked out for the Jets earlier this week and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will be signing to the team’s practice squad.

Duvernay-Tardif started seven games for the Jets last season and stepped away from football early this year in order to enter a medical residency program at a Montreal-area hospital. Duvernay-Tardif, completed medical school in 2018, has completed that program and is now turning back to the gridiron.

The signing gives the Jets some experienced depth on an offensive line that’s dealt with a lot of injuries. Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered season-ending injuries while tackles George Fant and Max Mitchell remain on the injured reserve list.

