Jets re-sign S Lamarcus Joyner to one-year deal

Ryan Morik
Lamarcus Joyner close shot Raiders no helmet
The Jets have re-signed safety Lamarcus Joyner to a one-year deal, his agent announced.

Joyner injured his triceps in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers that forded him to miss the rest of the season.

Before joining Gang Green, he had 66 tackles in 14 games with the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 season.

Joyner has not played a full season since 2015, his second season in the NFL, when he was a member of the then-St. Louis Rams.

