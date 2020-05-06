The Jets announced on Wednesday that they have signed Lamar Jackson, but no one start frantically wondering what they missed regarding the 2019 NFL MVP.

The Lamar Jackson that the Jets signed is an undrafted defensive back from Nebraska rather than the Ravens quarterback. The Jets’ Jackson was second-team All-Big Ten last season after recording 40 tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions for the Cornhuskers.

Another notable member of the Jets’ undrafted free agent group is former Utah defensive back Javelin Guidry. Guidry ran a 4.29 40 at the Scouting Combine, which was second only to Raiders first-round pick Henry Ruggs.

The Jets also signed Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager, West Virginia wide receiver George Campbell, Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter, Pembroke defensive lineman Domenique Davis, Washington offensive lineman Jared Hilbers, Memphis edge rusher Bryce Huff and Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Sterling Johnson.

Jets sign Lamar Jackson (the undrafted DB from Nebraska) originally appeared on Pro Football Talk