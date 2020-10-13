Jets sign Lamar Jackson to active roster, place Chris Hogan on IR

After suffering a high ankle sprain on Sunday against the Cardinals, Chris Hogan will be out a few weeks.

New York announced on Tuesday that it has signed Lamar Jackson to the active roster and placed Hogan on injured reserve. The Jets also signed WR Josh Malone to the practice squad and used a practice squad protection on QB Mike White.

Hogan was a late signing in training camp and emerged as a starting wide receiver due to all the injuries at the position. On the year, Hogan has 14 receptions for 118 yards.

As for Jackson, he has been up from the practice squad the last two games. He’s recorded eight tackles and one pass defense in two games. Jackson was given a tough task this past week against DeAndre Hopkins, who recorded him six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Malone spent the first four games with the Jets before his release. He totaled four catches for 16 yards in four games. White has been serving as New York’s backup when Joe Flacco or Sam Darnold have been hurt.