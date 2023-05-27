Jets sign Kutztown WR Jerome Kapp, place Bradlee Anae on IR

The Jets added another body to the wide receiver room and a potential sleeper from the Division II level. The Jets announced the signing of Kutztown WR Jerome Kapp this week.

Kapp was among the rookie minicamp tryouts and earned a spot on the 90-man roster. He caught 47 passes for 916 yards and nine touchdowns last season for Kutztown University in Pennsylvania. For his career, he caught 122 passes for 2,190 yards and 22 touchdowns.

In a corresponding move, the Jets placed DL Bradlee Anae on injured reserve. Anae spent last season on the practice squad for the Jets, being called up to the active roster for Week 18. Details of the injury were not known. Anae originally came into the league as a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

