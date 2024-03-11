Jets re-sign kicker Greg Zuerlein

Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein will be back this season.

Zuerlein has agreed to a two-year, $8.4 million contract to remain with the Jets, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Last year Zuerlein had a solid season, making 35 of his 38 field goal attempts, including going 5-for-6 from 50 yards and beyond.

The 36-year-old Zuerlein is heading into his third season with the Jets, after having previously played two seasons with the Cowboys and eight seasons with the Rams. Aaron Rodgers recently said he hoped the Jets would re-sign Zuerlein, and the signing is yet another example of the Jets giving Rodgers what he wants.