Jets sign Kenny Yeboah to active roster

The Jets signed tight end Kenny Yeboah to the active roster Saturday, the team announced. The team also elevated offensive lineman Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game against the Bills and signed safety Jared Mayden to the practice squad.

Yeboah was out of elevations after being elevated from the practice squad three games this season. He played in Week 2 at Cleveland, Week 6 at Green Bay and Week 7 at Denver.

Yeboah has seen action on eight snaps on offense and 70 on special teams.

He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2021. Yeboah appeared in nine games last season and had two catches for 36 yards.

McDermott was elevated for last week’s game against the Patriots. He has spent time on the active roster and the practice squad this season.

He has appeared in five games this season, seeing action on 76 offensive snaps.

