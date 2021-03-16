Jets to sign Justin Hardee to three-year deal

The Jets are adding defensive back Justin Hardee on a three-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Hardee’s listed position is cornerback, but he’s been a key special teams player for New Orleans for the last four years. Despite playing 10 games in 2020, he was on the field for 47 percent of the Saints’ special teams snaps. He played 78 percent in 2019.

The Texans signed Hardee as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2017, but waived him when they reduced the roster to 53 players in September. Hardee joined the Saints practice squad and stuck with the team through 2020.

Hardee has 47 career tackles. He recorded an interception and two passes defensed in his 77 defensive snaps in 2018.

