The Jets got another member of their draft class under contract on Monday.

The team announced the signing of tight end Jeremy Ruckert. The third-round pick joins the team’s three first-round picks in agreeing to contracts with the team.

Second-round running back Breece Hall, fourth-round tackle Max Mitchell, and fourth-round defensive end Micheal Clemons remain unsigned.

Ruckert caught 54 passes for 615 yards and three touchdowns over four seasons at Ohio State. His selection was part of an offseason overhaul of the team’s tight end group that also included signing C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin as free agents.

Ruckert will have to wait a bit before starting to carve out a niche in the Jets offense. A foot injury has kept him from a full workload, although the team hopes he’ll be able to do some work before the offseason program wraps up next month.

Jets sign Jeremy Ruckert originally appeared on Pro Football Talk