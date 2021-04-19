Jets re-sign Jeff Smith

Jets receiver Jeff Smith signed his one-year tender Monday.

Smith was an exclusive rights free agent.

Smith, who turns 24 this week, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Boston College. He played one game as a rookie and caught one pass for 12 yards.

Last season, Smith appeared in 12 games with four starts. He saw action on 318 offensive snaps and 37 on special teams.

Smith made 17 catches for 167 yards in 2020.

