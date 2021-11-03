The Jets tinkered with their defensive roster on Tuesday while also opening the window for one of this year’s rookies to come off of injured reserve.

The team announced that they have signed safety Jarrod Wilson to the active roster, waived linebacker Noah Dawkins, and designated linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen for return from injured reserve.

Wilson has pinballed between the active roster and practice squad this season. He’s appeared in four games and recorded nine tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.

Dawkins had two tackles in the team’s last two games. Nasirildeen, a sixth-round pick this year, started the first two games of the year and had four tackles in four games before landing on the injured list.

Jets sign Jarrod Wilson, designate Hamsah Nasirildeen for return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk