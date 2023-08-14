Jets sign DE Jalyn Holmes

The Jets added an experienced defensive lineman to the roster on Monday.

The team announced the signing of defensive end Jalyn Holmes. Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo was placed on injured reserve in a move that opened room for Holmes.

Holmes had three tackles in his lone regular season appearance for the Bears last season. He had 14 tackles in eight 2021 games with the Saints and he recorded 43 tackles and a sack in 25 games with the Vikings from 2018 to 2020.

Odenigbo signed with the Jets in July. He did not play in the team's preseason opener in Carolina.