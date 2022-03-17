The Jets have been active in the early days of free agency and their moves now include the addition of a pass rusher to their defense.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has struck a deal with former Texans edge rusher Jacob Martin. It’s a three-year, $13.5 million deal with $6 million in guaranteed money.

Martin was a 2018 sixth-round pick of the Seahawks and he was traded to the Texans before his second NFL season. He played a rotational role in his first two seasons in Houston before starting 14 games in 2021.

Martin had 23 tackles and four sacks in his final year with the Texans and has 13.5 career sacks.

Jets will sign Jacob Martin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk