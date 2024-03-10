Jets sign Isaiah Oliver

The Jets re-signed safety Chuck Clark this weekend and they've also added a defensive back from outside the organization.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has signed cornerback Isaiah Oliver. Both Clark and Oliver agreed to one-year deals with the AFC East team.

The 49ers released Oliver last month after one year with the team. He appeared in every game for the team and made six regular season starts while compiling 67 tackles, an interception, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Oliver was a 2018 second-round pick by Atlanta and he had 203 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during his time with the Falcons.