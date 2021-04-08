Jets sign G/C Corey Levin, re-sign S Bennett Jackson

Bears guard Corey Levin

The Jets have signed G/C Corey Levin and re-signed S Bennett Jackson, the team announced on Thursday.

Levin was a sixth round draft pick by the Tennessee Titans back in the 2017. He played just one season with the Titans in 2018, playing all 16 games and getting just one start.

But Levin has bounced around practice squads since. The latest was the New England Patriots, who waived him right after the Chicago Bears did in 2020. He also spent time with the Denver Broncos before that.



Jackson appeared in four games with Gang Green last year and two games with them the year prior, all strictly as a special-teamer.

Jackson, despite being drafted in 2014 by the Giants in the sixth round, did not make his NFL debut until 2019 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. He's played in just 10 NFL games.

A Chattanooga product, Levin adds more competition to the Jets' line heading into training camp.