The Jets moved closer to getting all of their 2022 draft picks signed on Thursday.

The team announced that fourth-round tackle Max Mitchell has signed his four-year deal with the team. Second-round running back Breece Hall is the only unsigned member of the class.

Mitchell was a three-year starter at Louisiana and he was named a third-team All-America after starting 14 games at right tackle during the 2021 season. Mitchell also saw time at left tackle during his collegiate years.

The Jets expect to have 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton back from last year’s knee injury, although it is unclear whether he’ll be playing left or right tackle at this point. George Fant played left tackle in his place last season and their positions are set to be settled during training camp.

Jets sign fourth-rounder Max Mitchell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk