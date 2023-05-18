The Jets signed fourth-round draft pick Carter Warren on Thursday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

His signing of his four-year deal leaves only first-rounder Will McDonald IV and second-rounder Joe Tippmann unsigned.

Fifth-rounder Israel Abanikanda, sixth-rounder Zaire Barnes, sixth-rounder Jarrick Bernard-Converse and seventh-rounder Zack Kuntz previously signed their rookie deals.

Warren was a four-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh. The Jets used the 120th overall pick on him last month.

He appeared in 40 games with 39 starts at left tackle in four seasons.

Jets sign fourth-round pick Carter Warren originally appeared on Pro Football Talk