The Jets announced they have signed running back La’Mical Perine to his rookie deal.

The Jets made him a fourth-round choice, using the No. 120 overall selection on the Florida product. He becomes the fourth of the team’s nine choices to sign, joining second-rounder Denzel Mims, fellow fourth-rounder Cameron Clark and fifth-rounder Bryce Hall.

The team still has first-rounder Mekhi Becton, third-rounder Ashtyn Davis, third-rounder Jabari Zuniga, fourth-rounder James Morgan and sixth-rounder Braden Mann unsigned.

Perine became a starter as a sophomore in 2017 and led Florida with 562 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He rushed for a team-leading 826 rush yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.

Last season as a senior team captain, Perine made all 13 starts and rushed for 676 rush yards and six touchdowns. He also added a career-high 40 catches for 262 yards and five touchdowns.

He joins a running backs room that includes Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore.

Jets sign fourth-round choice La’Mical Perine originally appeared on Pro Football Talk