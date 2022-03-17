Jets sign former Texans DE Jacob Martin to 3-year contract

The Houston Texans will need to address their pass rush throughout the rest of free agency or in the NFL draft.

According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the New York Jets have signed former Texans defensive end Jacob Martin to a three-year contract worth $13.5 million with $6 million guaranteed.

Martin wasn’t worried about his future with the Texans or in any other NFL city as the 2021 season wound down. The former Seattle Seahawks 2018 sixth-round pick, who was part of the Jadeveon Clowney trade at the end of the 2019 preseason, was appreciative of the playing time he earned in Houston.

“For me, it’s a stepping stone,” Martin told reporters on Dec. 16, 2021. “This is just the beginning. I’ve been talking about this and my abilities for quite some time. This is year four, this is my first opportunity being at a starting position, a starting role. I think this is just a stepping stone. There’s so much more I’m capable of and so much more I can show and do. So, I think it’s a great building block.”

In his three seasons with the Texans, Martin collected 54 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four pass breakups in 45 games, 15 of which he started.