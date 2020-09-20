Jets sign former Giant Alec Ogletree

The Jets have signed linebacker Alec Ogletree to their active roster, says SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Ogletree spent the previous two seasons with the Giants.

The 28-year-old spent his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams' organization, playing in St. Louis in his first three years.

The former Georgia Bulldog played in 13 games in each of the last two seasons, where he racked up six total interceptions, five of them in 2018.

The signing of Ogletree helps out a depleted linebacker core, considering C.J. Mosley opted out of the season due to concerns amid the Coronavirus pandemic.