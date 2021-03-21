Jets sign former first-round DT Sheldon Rankins

Sheldon Rankins

The Jets have signed former Saints DT Sheldon Rankins, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

The terms are two years worth up to $17 million.

Rankins, a former first-round pick by New Orleans back in the 2016 NFL Draft, is a piece for Robert Saleh’s defensive front that is still coming together. He had 1.5 sacks last season in 12 games, though he didn’t start for the Saints. He tallied 20 tackles, three of which were for loss.



Rankins has showed some first-round talent during his NFL years, especially during the 2018 campaign with eight sacks and 40 tackles, 12 for loss. But he suffered an Achilles injury in the playoffs that season. And after that, he's been battling ankle and knee injuries the past two seasons.

Will a change of scenery bring some good play to New York? Seems as if Rankins just needs to stay healthy, as his 2018 stats showed.

That’s what the Jets will be hoping as Rankins will work alongside Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams on the D-line next season.