Jets sign former Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman

The Jets added a safety with ties to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on Thursday.

New York signed 29-year-old Sharrod Neasman, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Neasman spent the past five years with the Falcons. He has more special teams experience than safety experience, but he did earn two starts under Ulbrich in 2020. Neasman finished the season with 27 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

The sack was on Tom Brady.

Jets newly signed Sharrod Neasman sacking Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/H2QSMJRiWt — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) June 10, 2021

Neasman tallied just 80 total tackles after the Falcons signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He is a potential special teams contributor who could also back up Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner in the deep secondary.

He led the Falcons in special teams snaps in each of the past two seasons with 304 in 2020 and 325 in 2019. He had only 301 total defensive snaps during that span.

