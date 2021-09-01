Jets sign former Browns S Sheldrick Redwine

The Jets added a new young defensive back to the roster after signing former Browns safety Sheldrick Redwine, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Redwine cleared waivers Wednesday after being cut by the Browns on Aug. 31. He played in 17 games for the Browns after being taken in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He tallied 69 total tackles, one interception, a half-sack and three defended passes during his time in Cleveland. Redwine’s top play was an interpretation off Ben Roethlisberger in the Browns’ 2020 Wild Card win last season.

Redwine will likely be the backup to Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner while Ashtyn Davis recovers from injury. He also tallied 329 snaps on special teams over the past two seasons.

