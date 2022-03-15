Jets sign former Bengals tight end, C.J. Uzomah to three-year deal | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano
After searching for more than a decade, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano says the Jets may have finally found the tight end they were looking for. Former Cincinnati Bengal C.J. Uzomah, signed a three-year, $24 million dollar deal to join the Jets. Uzomah should provide Zach Wilson and the Jets offense with an effective target both in the middle of the field and in the red zone.