Jets sign former 49ers, Raiders DE Solomon Thomas

Another former 49er is joining the Jets.

New York is signing DE Soloman Thomas to a one-year deal, per multiple reports. The move reunites Thomas, 26, with Robert Saleh, who coached Thomas from 2017-2020 with the 49ers.

Thomas spent the 2021 season with the Raiders.

The 49ers drafted Thomas third overall in 2017, but he only tallied six sacks, 23 QB hits and 95 combined tackles in 48 games for San Francisco. Thomas finished with two sacks, 12 QB hits and 35 combined tackles in 2021.

This is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Jets. Thomas is a young defensive lineman with ties to Saleh, but he hasn’t lived up to expectations yet. Thomas provides New York with desired depth up front, though, especially with Carl Lawson still recovering from an Achilles injury suffered last summer.

